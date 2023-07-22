State of Minnesota District Court Olmste

State of Minnesota District Court Olmsted County Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-4449 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Richard J. Haase, Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on September 01, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. a hearing will be held at the Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Name: James E. Haase Address: 3376 Limerick Lane NE, Rochester, Minnesota 55906 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: 7/17/2023 /s/ Jacob C Allen District Court Judge Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Name: Corenia K. Walz Firm: Rodney D Anderson Law Offices LLC Street: 206 S. Broadway #404 City, State, ZIP: Rochester MN 55904 - Attorney License No: 0220395 Telephone: (507) 529-2210 FAX: (507) 288-6190 Email: walz.corenia@rdalaw.net (July 22 & 29, 2023) 243016