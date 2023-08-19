State of Minnesota District Court Olmste

State of Minnesota District Court Olmsted County Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-5155 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Benjamin J Schafer, Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on September 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. a hearing will be held at Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated May 28, 2020; and for the appointment of: Name: Heather Whitten Address: 600 SW Hickory Court, Grimes IA 50111 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: August 11, 2023 /s/ Jacob C. Allen District Court Judge Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner: Name: Matthew S. Johnson Firm: Rochester Business Law Address: 300 – 1st Avenue NW, Suite 306 Rochester, MN 55901 Attorney License No.: 0387851 Email: rbl.matthew@gmail.com Telephone: 507-281-5711 (Aug. 19 & 26, 2023)