STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF OLMSTED PROBATE DIVISION COURT FILE NO. 55-PR-23-4097 In Re: The Estate of Martha L. Arrowood Decedent. NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY ASSIGNMENT AND DISTRIBUTION IN AN EXEMPT ESTATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Olmsted District Court, 151 – 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom on the petition for the summary assignment and decree of distribution and probate of a Will dated January 21, 2011 in an exempt estate. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee if applicable, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Court will issue a decree of distribution and summarily assign the estate to the surviving children (issue) of the decedent. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate may file an objection with the court in the event there are non-exempt assets of the estate at which time the court will appoint a personal representative of the estat /s/ JUDGE Date: 6/29/2023 (COURT SEAL) Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner Jerome W. Perry, 8525X Perry Law Office 1201 E. Silver Lake Dr NE Rochester, MN 55906 507-282-4304 (Phone) 507-251-1290 (Cell) jerrywperry@gmail.com (July 15 & 22, 2023) 240906