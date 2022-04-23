State of Minnesota District Court Winona County Third District Court File Number: 85-JV-22-83 Case Type: CHIPS - Permanency In the Matter of: In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Ashley Rae Hersey, Mother, Michael Leigh Hersey, Father Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Michael Leigh Hersey, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 171 West Third Street Winona MN 55987, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 171 West Third Street Winona MN 55987, on June 13, 2022 at 9:15 or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Mary C. Leahy Judge of District Court BY: Becky Brandt Court Administrator (April 23, 30: May 7, 2022) 55056