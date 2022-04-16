State of Minnesota Hennepin County Distr

State of Minnesota Hennepin County District Court Fourth Judicial District Court File Number: 27-CV-22-1956 Case Type: Harassment Notice of Zoom Hearing FATIMA COCCI vs Xzavion Dejuan Hayes YOU SHOULD NOT APPEAR AT THE COURTHOUSE. THE HEARING WILL BE HELD REMOTELY THROUGH ZOOM. You are notified of the following hearing date before Referee Melissa Houghtaling. REMOTE HEARING: The hearing in this matter will be held remotely through Zoom on April 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM. Failure to appear at the remote hearing may result in a default judgment entered in the appearing party’s favor. The parties can access the hearing either by navigating to website link below or using the Zoom App on a computer or smartphone, or by calling the telephone number below and connecting to the hearing through phone: Website or App: www/zoomgov.com Meeting ID: 161 468 2514 Passcode: 277583 Telephone Call-in: 1-833-568-8864 (Toll Free) Meeting ID: 161 468 2514 Passcode: 277583 Parties may also get more information on accessing Zoom hearing on the Court’s website: http://ww.mncourts.gov/Remote-Hearings.aspx. The Clerk of Court may be contacted by telephone 612-348-6000 for difficulties with accessing the hearing via Zoom on the day of the hearing. This is a first appearance calendar. The Court will not be taking any third-party witness testimony and will not collect exhibits. The parties may be required to participate in mediation. Do you need an interpreter? Call court administration at 612-348-6000 as soon as possible (at least 5 days before your hearing) if you need an interpreter. Dated: 3/7/2022 Sarah Lindahl-Pieffer Court Administrator Hennepin County District Court 300 South Sixth Street, C-3 Minneapolis, MN 55487-0332 612-348-6000 (April 16, 2022) 52781