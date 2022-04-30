STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF FILING FOR COUNTY OF OLMSTED STATE GENERAL ELECTION 204B.33 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That a general election will be held in OLMSTED COUNTY on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the purpose of electing candidates for the offices listed below. The filing period begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Note: Filing offices will be closed Monday, May 30, 2022, in observance of Memorial Day. Candidates may file in person or by mail if the filing is received during the filing period. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period and meet the requirements of Minnesota Statutes section 204B.09, subdivision 1a may arrange to file during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state. This notice is based on current law. Be aware that the Legislature and/or Governor could make changes that affect some of these processes. This notice is provided pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 204B.33 Candidates for the following offices file with the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, MN 55155-1299. FEDERAL OFFICES US Representative District 1 Candidates for the following offices file with the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55155-1299 or with the Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing/Election Division, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904-3709. STATE OFFICES STATE LEGISLATIVE OFFICES One State Senator District 20 One State Senator District 24 One State Senator District 25 One State Representative District 20B One State Representative District 24A One State Representative District 24B One State Representative District 25A One State Representative District 25B STATE EXECUTIVE OFFICES Governor and Lieutenant Governor Secretary of State State Auditor Attorney General JUDICIAL OFFICES Candidates for the following offices file with the Office of the Secretary of State, State Office Building, Room 180, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul, MN 55155-1299 or with the Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing/Election Division, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904-3709 in the county where the candidate resides. A Candidate filing for one of the Minnesota Court of Appeals seats that has been designated for one of the congressional districts must be a resident of that congressional district. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 3 (Gordon L. Moore III) Associate Justice Seat 6 (Natalie E. Hudson) Court of Appeals (Ten Seats) Appellate offices are elected statewide. Where designated, candidates must reside in the congressional district listed for at least one year. Judge Court of Appeals Seat 1 (Theodora K. Gaitas) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 5 (Louise Dovre Bjorkman) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 7 (5th Congressional District) (Susan Segal) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 8 (Denise D. Reilly) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 10 (4th Congressional District) (Jennifer L. Frisch) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 11 (Michelle Ann Larkin) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 16 (Peter M. Reyes, Jr.) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 17 (Matthew E. Johnson) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 18 (Jeffrey M. Bryan) Judge Court of Appeals Seat 19 (Francis J. Connolly) District Court Judges Judge 3rd District Court Seat 2 (Karie M. Anderson) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 9 (Pamela A.W. King) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 11 (Nancy L. Buytendorp) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 13 (Jeffrey M. Kritzer) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 16 (Carmaine M. Sturino) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 18 (Kevin H. Siefken) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 21 (Katherine M. Wallace) Judge 3rd District Court Seat 23 (Joseph A. Bueltel) Candidates for the following offices file with the Olmsted County Property Records & Licensing/Election Division, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904-3709. COUNTY OFFICES One County Commissioner for District Two, 4-Year Term One County Commissioner for District Four, 4-Year Term One County Commissioner for District Six, 4-Year Term One County Commissioner for District One, 2-Year Term One County Commissioner for District Three, 2-Year Term One County Commissioner for District Five, 2-Year Term County Sheriff County Attorney One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District One (elected at large, but must be a resident of nominating district, which includes Cascade and Rochester Townships) One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District Two (elected at large, but must be a resident of the nominating district, which includes Haverhill and Marion Townships) One Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for District Three (elected at large, but must be a resident of nominating district, which includes Eyota, Dover, Elmira, Quincy, and Viola Townships) (April 30, 2022) 58164