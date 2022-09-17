State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-5795 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Betty Jane Kraayenbrink, Deceased Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on November 16, 2022, at 10:30 AM a hearing will be held via zoom, see notice of remote hearing, at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirs hip of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Karla Dexter, whose address is 304 23rd Street SW, Rochester, MN 55904 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date: 9/8/2022 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Name: Matthew S. Johnson Firm: Rochester Business Law Address: 300 1st Avenue SW, Suite 306, Rochester, MN 55901 Attorney License No.: 0387851 Email: rbl.matthew@gmail.com Telephone: 507-287-5711 (Sept. 17 & 24, 2022) 101903