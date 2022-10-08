State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-5774 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of James Dean Helvig, Deceased Statement for Informal Probate of Will and Order of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative The Application for the Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative, which was signed by Laura Helvig came before the Registrar on September 15, 2022. Having considered the Application, the Registrar determines the following: 1. The Application is complete. 2. The Applicant has declared or affirmed that the information in the Application is true to the best of Applicant’s knowledge or belief. 3. The Applicant appears to be an “interested person” as defined by Minnesota law. 4. Venue in this County is proper based on the statements in the Application. 5. Any notice required by Minnesota law has been given. 6. Decedent’s Will is made up of the following: Last Will dated January 25, 2021 7. The documents making up the Will: are in the Registrar’s possession. 8. The Decedent died on August 19, 2022, and at least 120 hours, but not more than 3 years (except as allowed in Minn. Stat. § 524.3-108), have passed since Decedent’s death. 9. The following checked statements are true: Decedent left no surviving spouse. 10. From the statements in the Application, the person appointed below has priority, is entitled to be appointed Personal Representative, and is not disqualified to serve as Personal Representative. 11. Regarding the Bond: There is no specification in the Will. 12. Regarding the Administration of the Will: There is no specification in the Will. 13. The Application indicates that there is no Personal Representative appointed in this or another county of Minnesota whose appointment has not been terminated. IT IS ORDERED: 1. The Application is granted. 2. The Will is informally probated. 3. Laura Helvig is informally appointed as Personal Representative of Decedent’s Estate, with$0.00 bond. 4. The appointment of the Personal Representative is not effective until Letters issue. 5. Upon filing of the bond, if required, and statement of acceptance of oath, Letters Testamentary will be issued. BY THE COURT: Date: Oct. 3, 2022 /s/ Deanna Verdick Deputy Probate Registrar If Decedent is not a resident of Minnesota, check Minn. Stat. § 524.3-307 for application of a 30-day rule. (Oct. 8 & 15, 2022) 110057