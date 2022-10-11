State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-6062 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Eugene Edward Zmolek, Decedent Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated April 22, 2020 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Brian E. Zmolek 4252 42nd Street SW Rochester MN 55902 ,Douglas A. Zmolek 537 Frederichs Drive NW Rochester MN 55901, and Becky Jo Zmolek 665 River Park Place SE Oronoco MN 55960 as personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representatives. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representatives, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Darla J Busian Probate Registrar Date: October 6, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Date: October 6, 2022 ATTORNEY FOR CO-APPLICANTS/PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES RMS LAW FIRM, PLLC Roger M. Stahl Attorney Reg. No.: 226634 3428 Lakeridge Place NW Suite 120 Rochester, MN 55901 Telephone: (507) 944-2007 e-mail: roger@rmslaawpllc.com (Oct. 11 & 18, 2022) 110516