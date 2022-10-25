State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-5907 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Joan Frances Simon, Decedent (Deceased person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on November-23, 2022, at 10:30 AM a hearing will be held, via zoom, at Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the-original Will of the Decedent dated June 8, 2022; and for the appointment of Mary Kay Simon, whose address is 2022 29th Place NW, Apt 102, Rochester, MN 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=l9&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 10-05-2022 /s/ Christina K. Stevens. District Court Judge Hans Holland- Court Administrator Name: Mary K. Simon Address: 2022 29th PL NW, #102 Rochester, MN 55901 Telephone: (520) 444-3287 Email Address: m_k_simon@hotmail.com (Oct. 25; Nov. 1, 2022) 114282