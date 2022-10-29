State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-6639 In re: Estate of Mark Olin Mulholland, Decedent (Deceased person) Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated April 25, 2022. Name: Adam Mulholland aka Adam James Mulholland Address: 1526 Durand CT SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Telephone: 507-951-9782 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointrnent as personal representative, or rnay object to the appointment of the personal representative. Urtless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, rnust be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) 1nonths after the date of this Notice, or the clairns will be barred. Date: October 21, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Probate Registrar Date: October 21, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator (Oct. 29; Nov. 5, 2022) 117092