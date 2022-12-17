State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55-JV-22-7546 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Arianna Nicole Price Parent Dylan Robert Davidson Parent Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter NOTICE TO: Dylan Robert Davidson, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on January 9th, 2023 at 3:30 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Judge Jacob Allen Judge of District Court BY: Anna M Court Administrator (Dec. 17, 24 & 31, 2022) 131218