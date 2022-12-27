State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-8436 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Helga Agnes Sebesta, Decedent (Deceased person) Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated February 15, 1995 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Michael Antonin Sebesta Address: P.O. Box 7005, Rochester, MN 55903 Telephone: 507-269-0946 Email: michael.sebesta@gmail.com as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. Date: December 20, 2022 /s/ Darla J. Busian Probate Registrar Date: December 20, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator (Dec. 27, 2022; Jan. 3, 2023) 136206