State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-7912 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Angelyn Marie Cameron, Deceased AMENDED Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on February 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM a hearing will be held at Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated November 3, 2015; separate writing(s) under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513; and for the appointment of: Name: Benjamin Gary Cameron Address: 3200 Grant Road SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69}. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date: 12/29/2022 /s/ District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative: Name: Benjamin Gary Cameron Address: 3200 Grant Road SE Rochester, MN 55904 Email: bgc3200@gmail.com Telephone: 507-250-2288 (Jan. 7 & 14, 2023) 147128