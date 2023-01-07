State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-8156 Case Type: Decree of Descent In re the Estate of LAWRENCE OLIVER HOFF, Decedent AMENDED Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent of Property A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, dated October 11, 2013, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on February 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM a hearing will be held at 151 Southeast 4th Street, 4th Floor, Rochester MN 55904 by Zoom to hear the petition. There will be no in person appearances. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204). Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT: /s/ Kathy M. Wallace District Court Judge Date: 12/12/2022 Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner: Peter R. Langins Rochford Langins Jarstad LLC 100 4th Avenue SE- Ste 3 Attorney License No.: 0391865 Email: peter@rochlaw.com Telephone: 507-534-3119 (Jan 7 & 14, 2023) 148413