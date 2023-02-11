State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55-JV-23-246 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Leah Ellen Brown Parent Joseph Michael Lidtke Parent Summons and Notice Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody NOTICE TO: Leah Ellen Brown, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Transfer of Permanent Legal and Physical Custody Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on March 14, 2023 at 11:00 am or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Christa Daily Judge of District Court BY: Haley W Court Administrator (Feb. 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 192483