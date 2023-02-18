State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55-FA-23-187 Case Type: Custody Jasmine Shaunta Mitchell Petitioner and Danielle Mane Mae Dow, Respondent Parent A Nuquii Avonia Watkins Respondent Parent B SUMMONS FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY Minn. Stat. ch. 257C TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondents: IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following minor children: Davonte Anthony Dow, born 5/12/2010 A copy of the Petition for Third Party Custody is served on you with this Summons. This Summons is an official document that affects your rights, even if it does not have a court file number listed. Read this Summons and the attached Petition carefully. If you do not understand it, contact an attorney for legal advice. 1. The Petitioner has filed a lawsuit against you asking the Court to give Petitioner custody of the minor children. 2. You must serve upon Petitioner and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition, and you must pay the required filing fee unless it is waived by the Court. Answer forms are available on the Minnesota Judicial Branch webpage at www.mncourts.gov/forms. 3. You must serve your Answer upon the Petitioner within 21 days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioner everything he or she is asking for in the attached Petition. DATE: 1/7/23 /s/ Jasmine Mitchell Signature of Petitioner 1019 41st ST NW #11 Rochester, MN 55901 Telephone: 715-797-5413 jazzm5679@gmail.com (Feb. 18, 2023) 195467