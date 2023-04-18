State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-1293 Case Type: Decree of Descent In re the Estate of Thomas Carl Tiedeman, Decedent (Deceased person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Descent of Property A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this court. The Petition states that the Decedent died more than three years ago leaving property in Minnesota. It requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and for the descent of such property to be determined and assigned by this court to the persons entitled to the property. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the petition may be granted. It is ordered and notice is given that on May 05, 2023 at 11:30 AM a hearing will be held at the Olmsted Government Center, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 to hear the petition by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204). Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. BY THE COURT Dated: 3/20/2023 /s/ Kathy M. Wallace District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Petitioner: David Jeffrey Tiedeman Address: 1001 W. Fork Way, Watkins, CO 80137 Email: tufftiedeman@aol.com Telephone: 720-272-9368 (April 18 & 25, 2023) 209046