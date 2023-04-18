State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-1062 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Charles Edward Stevens, Decedent (Deceased person) AMENDED Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on May 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. a hearing will be held at the Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Name: Elizabeth Ann Collins Address: 20849 - 600th Street, Dodge Center, MN 55927 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: April 10, 2023 /s/ Matthew J. Opat District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Petitioner: Name: Elizabeth Ann Collins Address: 20849 - 600th Street Dodge Center, MN 55927 Email: sshadowminto@aol.com Telephone: 507-208-9700 or 507-848-0704 (April 18 & 25, 2023) 213307