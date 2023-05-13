State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-3022 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Hans Julius Schulz, Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on June 23, 2023 at 10:45 a.m. a hearing will be held at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: copy of the Will dated November 9, 2015 (Petitioner has reason to believe that the original Will has been lost or destroyed); and for the appointment of: Name: Thomas Schulz Address: 490 Ely Street NE, Fridley, Minnesota 55432 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. ** There will be no in prson appearances. Any objections to the petition or Will must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, to Olmsted County District Court, 151 4th Street SE, Rochester, MN 55904 prior to the hearing instead of made in person. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Dated: 5/9/2023 /s/ Jacob C Allen District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorneys for Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative: Name: B. Steven Messick, Esq. (Atty Reg. No. 0389735) Bethany J. Rubis (Atty Reg. No. 0398519) Firm: Messick Law, PLLC Address: 7595 Currell Blvd #251444 Woodbury, MN 55125 Email: steve@messicklaw.com bethany@messicklaw.com Telephone: 651-505-0085 (May 13 & 20, 2023) 223507