State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55CV232731 Case Type: Name Change In the Matter of the Application of: Yuririana Roldan Florentino On Behalf of Yuliannie Zaideth Hernandez Roldan For a change of name to (new name of minor(s)): Yuliannie Zaideth Roldan Florentino Application for Name Change of a Minor (Minn. Stat. § 25 9.10) The undersigned applicant states that: 1. This application is made in good faith, without intent to defraud or mislead. 2. The minor child(ren) whose name(s) are sought to be changed on this application have lived in the State of Minnesota for at least six months immediately prior to the date of this application, and now live at: 1611 19th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904 Olmsted County 3. I am/we are the: legal parent 4. The current name of minor child(ren) and date(s) of birth: Yuliannie Zaideth Hernandez Roldan 4/4/22 5. The name of the non-applicant parent(s): Angel Armando Hernandez Murillo and the address of the non-applicant parent(s) is/are: Address is unknown 6. Applicant requests to have the name(s) of the minor child(ren) changed to: Yuliannie Zaideth Roldan Florentino 7. The criminal history of the following minor children included in this application is: none The following minor children included in this application have been convicted of a felony: no criminal history 8. Legal description of lands in the State of Minnesota upon which the minor child(ren) has/have a claim, interest, or lien: none 9. Other: To change name from Yuliannie Zaideth Hernandez Roldan to Yuliannie Zaideth Roldan Florentino I declare under penalty of perjury that everything I have stated in this document is true and correct. Minn. Stat. 358.116. /s/ Yuririana Roldan Date: 4/24/23 Signed in Olmsted County, Minnesota Name: Yuririana Roldan Florentino Address: 1611 19th Ave. Rochester, MN 55904 (507) 202-4503 Email: yuririanar@gmail.com (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 227219