State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Judicial District: Third Court File Number: 55-JV-23-2721 Case Type: Juvenile In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Donna Louise Goad Parent Alejandro Velarde Rodriguez Parent Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Alejandro Velarde Rodriguez, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 151 4th St SE , Rochester, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 4th St SE, Rochester, Minnesota, on August 8. 2023 at 9:00 AM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Jacob Allen Judge of District Court BY: Anna M. Court Administrator (June 17, 2023) 234668