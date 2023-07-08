State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-4201 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Gerhard Martin Bungum, a.k.a Gerhard M. Bungum, Decedent Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of co-Personal Representatives and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s Last Will dated July 25, 2005 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Alpha B. Jensen Address: 27485 690th Street Kasson MN 55944 Name: Ruth A. Stevens Address: 808 Westfield Court NW Kasson MN 55944 as co-personal representatives of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the co-personal representatives. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the co-personal representatives have full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the co-personal representatives, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Darla J. Busian Probate Registrar Date: 7/5/2023 Hans Holland Court Administrator Date: 7/5/2023 Attorney for Applicants/co-personal representatives: MOOSBRUGGER LAW OFFICE, PA Anthony J. Moosbrugger MN# 0322180 208 W. Main Street Kasson, MN 55944 (507) 634-4111 anthony@moosbruggerlaw.com (July 8 & 15, 2023) 239646