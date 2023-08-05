State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-3246 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Dennis Dale Wilder, Decedent (Deceased Person) 2nd Amended Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Formal Adjudication of Intestacy, Determination of Heirship, and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on October 04, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. a hearing will be held at - Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of: Name: James Ryan Wilder Address: 1017 - 6th Avenue SE, Rochester, Minnesota 55904 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in: an unsupervised administration. This hearing will be held in courtroom 6D on the 6th floor and will be an in person hearing. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Dated: 7/20/2023 /s/ Judge King District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative: Name: James Ryan Wilder Address: 1017- 6th Avenue SE Rochester, MN 55904 Email: JAMES@WILDERMN.com Telephone: 507-735-0589 (Aug. 5 & 12, 2023) 245183