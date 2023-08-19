State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-23-5013 Case Type: Formal Unsupervised In re the Estate of Donna Rae Broin aka Donna R. Broin, Decedent (Deceased person) Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on September 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom, for the formal probate of a document claimed to be the original Will of the Decedent, dated April 3, 1997, and for the appointment of Susan E. Broin, whose address is 1221 Ripley Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109-4321 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection, If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForm.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. By the Court: Dated 8/1/2023 /s/ Christa M. Daily Judge of District Court Hans Holland – Court Administrator Petitioner/proposed Personal Representative: Name: Susan E. Broin Address: 1221 Ripley Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109-4321 Email: suebroin@comcast.net Telephone: 612-272-9076 (August 19 & 26, 2023) 250710