State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55‐JV‐22‐910 Case Type: CHIPS In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Caitlyn J. Churchill, Mother and Jacob Johnathan‐Hayes Davis, Father Summons and Notice Child In Need of Protection or Services Matter NOTICE TO: Jacob Johnathan‐Hayes Davis, Above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s). 1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 151 S.E. 4th Street 5th Floor Rochester MN 55904, alleging that the child(ren) of the above‐named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services. 2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 151 S.E. 4th Street 5th Floor Rochester MN 55904, on March 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard. 3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date. 4. You have a right to be represented by counsel. 5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition. WITNESS, the Honorable Jacob Allen Judge of District Court BY: Hans Holland Court Administrator (Feb. 22, 2022) 34585