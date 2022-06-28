State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-3422 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Janet Shirley Hird, Decedent (Deceased person) AMENDED Notice of Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s last Will dated November 12, 2010 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Gary M. Hird Address: 1469 Kent ST St Paul MN 55117 Telephone number: 651-402-8979 Email: gmhird@gmail.com as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Darla J Busian Probate Registrar Dated: June 22, 2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Dated: June 22, 2022 (June 28; July 5, 2022) 77018