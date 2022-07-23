State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-2887 Case Type: Special Administration In re the Estate of Harold E. Elias AKA Harold Elmer Elias, Deceased Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on August 31, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. a hearing will be held at -Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated August 15, 2002; and for the appointment of: Name: Karen M. Elias Address: 2100 Valkyrie Drive NW, #108, Rochester, Minnesota 55901 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in and unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69}. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT: Date: 6/30/2022 /s/ Pamela King District Court Judge Hans Holland - Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative: Name: James M. Hansen Firm: Hansen Title and Legal Services, LLC Address: 2518 Superior Drive NW, Suite 100 Attorney License No.: 0311376 Email: jay@hansentitleandlegal.com Telephone: 507-252-0123 FAX: 507-252-0200 (July 23 & 30, 2022) 84214