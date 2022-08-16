State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-4087 Case Type: Informal Probate In re the Estate of Kenneth Duane Pederson, Decedent AMENDED Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will) (Ancillary Proceeding) TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS: Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following: Name: Kenneth L. Kutz Address: PO Box 231 Grantsburg WI 54840 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred. /s/ Darla J. Busian Probate Registrar Date: 08/09/2022 Hans Holland Court Administrator Date: 08/09/2022 Attorney for Personal Representative: Anthony K. Berg Anthony K. Berg Attorney at Law, LLC 13992- 44th Street South Afton, MN 55001 MN Atty ID 0192120 651-436-3406 tony@akberglaw.com (August 16 & 23, 2022) 91701