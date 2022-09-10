State of Minnesota Olmsted County Distri

State of Minnesota Olmsted County District Court Third Judicial District Court File Number: 55-PR-22-5456 Case Type: Formal Supervised In re the Estate of Mary Jane Lane, also known as Mary J. Lane, Decedent Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors It is ordered and notice is given that on October 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM a hearing will be held at - Olmsted Government Center, 151 Fourth Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the: original Will of the Decedent, dated January 16, 2019; and for the appointment of: Name: Pamela Marie (Lane) Arnold Address: 407 Bennett Farms Place, Acworth, Georgia 30102 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in a supervised administration. Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69). If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 09/01/2022 BY THE COURT /s/ Kathy M Wallace District Court Judge Hans Holland- Court Administrator Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative: Name: Mark A. Jartad Firm: Rochford Langins & Jarstad LLC Address: 136 East Main Street Wabasha MN 55981 Attorney License No.: 49773 Telephone: 651-565-3838 Facsimile: 651-565-4179 (Sept 10 & 17, 2022) 99981