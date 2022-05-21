State of Minnesota Olmsted County THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File Number: 55-PR-22-3143 Estate of: Terrance A. Erickson, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and notice is given that on July 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Olmsted Government Center, 151, -4th Street SE, Rochester, Minnesota, for the determination of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Shane P. Erickson and Alyssa A. Erickson, as Co-Personal Representatives, provided that a co-representative may act independendtly to the extent that a delegation to act is signed by the Co-Personal Representatives pursuant to Minnesota Statute $524.3-717, whose address is 1019 Northern Valley Drive, NE., Rochester, MN 55906 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524. 3-80 1) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four month after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. BY THE COURT Date: May 17, 2022 /s/ Jacob C. Allen Judge Attorney for: Petitioner Name: Dale L. Strasser Firm: Rodney D nderson Law Offices LLC Street: 206 S Broadway Suite 404 City, State, ZIP: Rochester MN, 55904 - Attorney License No: 0402063 Telephone: (507) 529-2200 FAX: (507) 288-6190 Email: strasser.dale@rdalaw.net (May 21 & 28, 2022) 65691