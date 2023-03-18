STATE OF MINNESOTA THIRD JUDICAL DISTRIC

STATE OF MINNESOTA THIRD JUDICAL DISTRICT COUNTY OF OLMSTED DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No. 55-PR-23-1355 Estate of: William E. Karnes, Decedent NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 5, 2023, at 10:45 a.m., a hearing will be held via zoom in this Court at 151 Fourth Street SE Rochester, Minnesota for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated April 19, 1999, and codicil(s) to the Will dated December 5, 2018, and separate writing(s) under Minnesota Statutes section 524.2-513 (‘Will’), and for the appointment of Carol Karnes, whose address is 6328 Paint Road NW, Byron MN 55820 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to all necessary action for the Estate. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B. 41 subdivision 5. BY THE COURT Date: 3/10/2023 /s/ Kathy M Wallace Judge of District Court Hans Holland Court Administrator Attorney for: Personal Representative Name: Corenia K. Walz Firm: Rodney D Anderson Law Offices LLC Street: 206 S. Broadway #404 City, State, ZIP: Rochester, MN 55904 Attorney License No.: 0220395 Telephone: (507) 529-2210 Fax: (507) 288-6190 Email: walz.corenia@rdalaw.net (March 18 & 25, 2023) 204278