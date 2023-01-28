State of Minnesota Wabasha County Distri

State of Minnesota Wabasha County District Court Third District Court File Number: 79-JV-23-1 SUMMONS Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of: Kyle Matthew Cady, Parent/Father Please take notice that on December 30, 2022, a Petition was filed with the above-named court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to be in need of protection or services. A copy of the Petition is attached. YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED TO APPEAR IN COURT at the following date, time, and place where a hearing regarding the Petition and the best interests of the child(ren) will be held: February 22, 2023 Admit/Deny Permanency Petition Hearing 9:30 AM District Court Judge Christopher A. Neisen Wabasha County District Court 848 17th Street East, Suite 4 Wabasha MN 55981 651-412-8627 YOU HAVE BEEN SERVED WITH THIS SUMMONS because, pursuant to statute or court rule: • You are a parent to the child(ren) named in the petition; or • You are a party to this proceeding pursuant to Juvenile Protection Rule 21.01 or an attorney for a party, or • You have legal custody of the child who is the subject of the Petition; or • You are a person whose presence the court believes is important to a determination concerning the best interests of the child(ren) who are the subject of the Petition. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING: • The court may conduct the hearing without you; and • The court may find that the factual allegations and statutory grounds set forth in the petition have been proved; and • The court may enter an order granting the relief requested in the petition, which may include: - removing the child(ren) from the home of the parent or legal custodian and placing the child(ren) in foster care; - permanently severing the parent’s rights to the child(ren) pursuant to a termination of parental rights petition; - permanently transferring the child(ren)’s legal and physical custody to a relative; or - an order for other permanent placement of the child(ren). A STATEMENT OF YOUR RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES IS ATTACHED, including the right to be represented by an attorney as authorized under the statutes and court rules. It is your responsibility to immediately notify the court administrator if your address changes. There is more information under the Child in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS) Help Topic on the MN Judicial Branch website at www.mncourts.gov/help-topics/CHIPS . There you will find: a child protection video (www.mncourts.gov/ChildProtectionVideo), information on asking for a court-appointed attorney, and other tools and resources. To receive an eReminder for future court dates via e-mail or text, visit www.mncourts.gov/Hearing-eReminders.aspx or scan the QR code to enroll. Dated: January 23, 2023 Abigail Gilmore Court Administrator ADVISORY OF PARTY AND PARTICIPANT RIGHTS - CHIPS WHO IS A PARTY You are a party to this case pursuant to Rule 21 of the Rules of Juvenile Protection Procedure if you are one of the following: • The child’s legal custodian, including a parent or legal guardian who has sole or joint legal or physical custody of the child. • In the case of an Indian child, the child’s parent, child’s Indian custodian, or child’s Indian tribe. • The person or social services agency who filed the petition. • The social services agency when someone else has filed a termination of parental rights or other permanency petition. • The child’s guardian ad litem. • A relative to whom the social services agency proposes to transfer the child’s permanent legal and physical custody. • The child in a case where the only allegation in the petition is that the child is an habitual truant or a runaway. • The school district in a case where the only allegation in the petition is that the child is an habitual truant. • Any person who intervenes as a party pursuant to Rule 23 or who is joined as a party pursuant to Rule 24. • Any other person who is determined by the court to be important to a resolution that is in the best interests of the child. WHO IS A PARTICIPANT You are a participant to this case pursuant to Rule 22 of the Rules of Juvenile Protection Procedure if you are one of the following: • The child who is the subject of petition. • The child’s parent if you are not the child’s legal custodian or if you are the child’s alleged, adjudicated, or presumed father. • The child’s grandparent if the child has lived with you at any time during the two years before the filing of the petition. • The child’s relative or other person providing care for the child. • The child’s foster parent or a person proposed as a long-term foster parent. • The child’s spouse. • The responsible social services agency, when the responsible social services agency is not the petitioner. • The guardian ad litem for the child’s legal custodian. • Any other person who is determined by the court to be important to a resolution that is in the best interests of the child. YOUR RIGHTS AS A PARTY OR PARTICIPANT ARE AS FOLLOWS: Party Participant Your Rights X X To receive a copy of the Petition regarding this Juvenile Protection Matter X X To receive notice of all hearings (only if you keep the court administrator informed of your address) X X To attend all hearings, unless excluded by the Court. X To receive copies of your social services file and other records. MNCIS-HRG-135 STATE Summons CHP118 / CHP201 11/22 Party Participant Your Rights X To bring motions before the court and to present evidence. X To participate in settlement discussions and agreements. X To subpoena witnesses to testify on your behalf. X To make argument in support of or against the petition. X To examine and cross-examine witnesses. X To request review of the referee’s findings and order, if your case is heard by a referee. X To ask the court to review its disposition upon a showing of a substantial change of circumstances or that the previous disposition was inappropriate. X To bring post-trial motions and to appeal from final orders of the court. X X To be represented by an attorney. If you are the child, the child’s parent, or the child’s legal custodian, the Court may appoint an attorney to represent you if the Court determines that you qualify financially and that the appointment is appropriate. If you are the parent or Indian custodian of an Indian child, the court is required to appoint an attorney to represent you if you qualify financially. The Court cannot appoint an attorney to represent you if the only allegation is that the child is a truant, unless out-of-home placement is being considered by the court. The Court may order a parent or legal custodian to reimburse some or all of the attorney’s fees. X X If you are the child’s foster parent, adoptive parent, relative providing care for the child, or a relative to whom the social services agency proposes to transfer permanent legal and physical custody of the child, you have a right to offer information at each hearing. Any other person may request an opportunity to be heard, but the court is not required to grant your request. X To automatically become a party to the case if you are the child who is the subject of this proceeding, or the child’s parent, or the child’s grandparent and the child has lived with you at any time during the two years prior to the filing of the petition in this matter. All other persons may ask the Court’s permission to become a party to the case. Ask the court administrator for the correct form to intervene as a party. QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS should be addressed to your attorney or to the Court at any hearing (Jan. 28 & 31; Feb. 7, 2023) 176133