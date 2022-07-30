State of Minnesota Winona County Distric

State of Minnesota District Court Winona County Third District Court File Number: 85-FA-21-1103 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of Kandy Ingeborg Smith IND and OBO Norma Rita Overby vs Matthew Alan Overby Order for Hearing (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 5, 7, 11) To the Petitioner/Respondent named above: It is ordered that a hearing will be held at: DW-Zoom Session on August 08, 2022 at 8:30 AM. If Petitioner fails to appear at the hearing, the case may be dismissed. If Respondent fails to appear at the hearing, the court may grant whatever the Petitioner has requested. Date: 07/26/2022 /s/ Nancy Buytendorp Referee of District Court ____________________ https://zoomgov.com/join Meeting ID: 1603767292 Passcode:175000