STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT JUNEAU COUNTY 1sT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 1000 W. Wisconsin Street Sparta, WI 54656, Plaintiff, vs. JESSICA A. MCKEE 508 2nd Avenue SW Kasson, MN 55944, SHAWN T. EGGERT 508 2nd Avenue SW Kasson, MN 55944, and DISCOVER BANK c/o Messerli & Kramer PA 3033 Campus Drive, Suite 250 Plymouth, MN 55441 Defendants. Case No. 23-CV-20 SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN To each person named above as a defendant: SHAWN T. EGGERT You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after March 14, 2023, you must respond with a written demand for the copy of the complaint. The demand must be delivered to the court, whose address is Juneau County Courthouse, 200 Oak Street, Mauston, WI 53948, and to Anthony R. Gingrasso, plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Johns, Flaherty and Collins, SC, 205 5th Avenue South, Suite 600, La Crosse, WI 54601. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure or property. Dated: 3/10/2023 JOHNS, FLAHERTY & COLLINS, SC /s/ Anthony R. Gingrasso Attorney for Plaintiff State Bar No. 1070846 205 5th Avenue South, Suite 600 La Crosse, WI 54602-1626 608-784-5678 (March 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 203089