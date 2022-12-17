STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CR

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF Boy Child Born to: Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication) Case No. 22TP37 TO: Lenell Carter Physical Description of alleged parent: and any unknown parent at unknown address. Additional identifying information: Date of conception: 11/14/2017 - 11/24/2017 Place of conception: La Crosse, WI Date of birth: August 10, 2018 Place of birth: La Crosse, WI IT IS ORDERED: This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to the named-above child be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse Wisconsin, Rm./Br. address 333 Vine Street, Branch II, on January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 608-785-9577 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Name of Attorney Fabio A. Burgos 212 N. 6th Street La Crosse, WI 54601 Telephone Number: 608-785-9577 Bar Number:1020852 (Dec. 17, 2022) 131251