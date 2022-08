SUMMARY OF ACCOUNT IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST CREATED UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF GEORGE HEALY JANUARY 1, 2021 - DECEMBER 31, 2021 Total Cash CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 1/1/21 cash balance -$2,327.72 $2,327.72 Income Cash INCOME CASH ACCOUNT 1/1/2021 $165.45 RECEIPTS: Captial Gains Distribution $0.08 $0.08 Dividends $20,741.85 $20,741.85 Interest $0.73 $0.73 Total Income Cash Receipts $20,742.66 $20,742.66 DISBURSEMENTS: Rochester Cemetery Association -$16,293.12 -$16,293.12 Trustee’s fees -$3,995.86 -$3,995.86 Tax preparation fee -$375.00 -$375.00 Total Income Cash Disbursements -$20,663.98 -$20,663.98 Income Cash Balance 12/31/2021 $244.13 Principal Cash PRINCIPAL CASH ACCOUNT 1/1/2021 -$2,493.17 RECEIPTS: Assets Sold $61,476.01 $61,476.01 Capital Gains Distributions $3,751.37 $3,751.37 Total Principal Cash Receipts $65,227.38 $65,227.38 DISBURSEMENTS: Assets Purchases -$52,415.10 -$52,415.10 Net Money Market Activity -$3,149.55 -$3,149.55 Cash Receipt $1.25 $1.25 Trustee’s fees -$3,995.89 -$3,995.89 Legal fees -$2,774.92 -$2,774.92 State of MN filing fee -$25.00 -$25.00 Tax preparation fee -$375.00 -$375.00 Total Principal Cash Disbursements -$62,734.21 -$62,734.21 Principal Cash Balance 12/31/2021 $0.00 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 12/31/2021 $244.13 $244.13 Tax Cost 12/31/2021 $552,967.52 Market Value 12/31/2021 $608,761.12 U.S. Bank National Association By: /s/ Sara Keller Vice President Wealth Management Trust Advisor (Aug. 2, 2022) 86969