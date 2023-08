Summary of Account

SUMMARY OF ACCOUNT IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST CREATED UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF GEORGE HEALY JANUARY 1, 2022 - DECEMBER 31, 2022 Total Cash CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 1/1/22 cash balance $3,393.68 $3,393.68 Income Cash INCOME CASH ACCOUNT 1/1/2022 $244.13 RECEIPTS: Capital Gains Distributions $ - $0.00 Dividends $22,153.48 $22,153.48 Interest $200.62 $200.62 Total Income Cash Receipts $22,354.10 $22,354.10 DISBURSEMENTS: Rochester Cemetery Association -$18,364.66 -$18,364.66 Trustee's fees -$3,806.90 -$3,806.90 ` Tax preparation fee -$375.00 -$375.00 Total Income Cash Disbursements -$22,546.56 -$22,546.56 Income Cash Balance 12/31/2022 $51.67 Principal Cash PRINCIPAL CASH ACCOUNT 1/1/2022 $0.00 RECEIPTS: Assets Sold $24,487.89 $24,487.89 Capital Gains Distributions $2,645.90 $2,645.90 Total Principal Cash Receipts $27,133.79 $27,133.79 DISBURSEMENTS: Assets Purchases -$17,603.38 -$17,603.38 Net Money Market Activity $377.61 $377.61 Cash Receipt $12.01 $12.01 Trustee's fees -$3,806.95 -$3,806.95 Legal fees -$5,713.08 -$5,713.08 State of MN filing fee -$25.00 -$25.00 Tax preparation fee -$375.00 -$375.00 Total Principal Cash Disbursements -$27,133.79 -$27,133.79 Principal Cash Balance 12/31/2022 $0.00 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 12/31/2022 $3,201.22 $51.67 U.S. Bank National Association By: _______________________ Tax Cost 12/31/2021 $542,796.68 Assistant Vice President Market Value 12/31/2021 $530,352.21 Wealth Management Trust Advisor Kressen Anderson Signed electronically 7/31/2023

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.