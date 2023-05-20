SUMMARY OF ADOPTION Official Map No. 21 On April 18, 2023, the Olmsted County Board enacted the adoption of the Official Map No. 21 for that portion of TH 14 West, lying in Olmsted County between Rochester and Kasson, per Minnesota Statues, Chapters 394 and 462; and Memorandum of Understanding between Olmsted County, MnDOT, the City of Byron and Kalmar Township have agreed to enter into an associated, multi-party Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide for an integrated review and referral process for building or zoning permit applications between Zoning Authorities and Road Authorities for lands within the Official Map areas. This is only a summary of the adoption and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (May 20, 2023) 224474