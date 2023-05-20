SUMMARY OF ADOPTION Olmsted County Zonin

SUMMARY OF ADOPTION Olmsted County Zoning Ordinance On May 2, 2023, the Olmsted County Board enacted adoption of the 2015 version of the Minnesota Building Code to apply in unincorporated areas of the Township, designates the Olmsted County Planning Department to administer and enforce the Building Code, addresses issuance of permits and fees to be collected pursuant to the ordinance, addresses appeals of orders, decisions and determinations of Code enforcement officials, and establishes violations and penalties pursuant to the Building Code. The effective date of the Building Code ordinance is intended to be retroactive to January 24, 2015. This is only a summary of the adoption and the full text of the changes is available for public inspection by any person between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Olmsted County Government Center, Office of Property Records and Licensing, serving as the County Auditor, or by standard or electronic mail. (May 20, 2023) 224475