We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 24

ADVERTISEMENT

SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of

Published September 24, 2022 01:17 AM
Share

SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on September 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Thein, Flynn, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Kiscaden Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 9/6/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-133 Appr Res 22-134 Appr Res 22-135 Appr Res 22-136 Appr Res 22-137 Appr Res 22-138 Appr Res 22-139 Appr Res 22-140 Appr Res 22-141 Appr Res 22-142 Discssn/Decsn: App County Surveyor 2023 HRA Levy 2023 Tax Levy (Sept. 24, 2022) 104518