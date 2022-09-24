SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on September 20, 2022, at 3:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Thein, Flynn, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Kiscaden Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 9/6/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-133 Appr Res 22-134 Appr Res 22-135 Appr Res 22-136 Appr Res 22-137 Appr Res 22-138 Appr Res 22-139 Appr Res 22-140 Appr Res 22-141 Appr Res 22-142 Discssn/Decsn: App County Surveyor 2023 HRA Levy 2023 Tax Levy (Sept. 24, 2022) 104518