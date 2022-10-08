We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Published October 08, 2022 01:17 AM
SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on October 4, 2022, at 9:00 am via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Thein, Flynn, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Kiscaden Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 9/20/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-143 Appr Res 22-144 Appr Res 22-145 Discssn/Decsn: Appr Res 22-146 HHH Admin Showcase Joint Study Presentation. (Oct. 8, 2022) 109647