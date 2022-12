SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on December 20, 2022, at 9:00 am via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Thein, Flynn, Bier, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Kiscaden Chairperson Mark Thein called the meeting to order. Pub Hrg: Appr Res 22-184 Ordinance 22-3 Consent: Appr 12/1/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-185 Appr Res 22-186 Appr Res 22-187 Appr Res 22-188 Appr Res 22-189 Appr Res 22-190 Appr Res 22-191 Appr Res 22-192 Appr Res 22-193 Appr Res 22-194 Appr Res 22-195 Appr Res 22-196 Appr Res 22-197 Appr Res 22-198 Appr Res 22-199 Appr Res 22-200 Appr Res 22-201 Appr Res 22-202 Appr Res 22-203 Appr Res 22-204 Appr Res 22-205 Appr Res 22-206 Appr Res 22-207 Appr Res 22-208 Appr Res 22-209 Appr Res 22-210 Discssn/Decsn: 2023 OC State Leg. Priorities Support of Ass of Mn counties leg. Priority OC Solid Waste Plan Cascade Township for ZRE Plan HRA Tax Property Final Payable 2023 Property Tax (Dec. 24, 2022) 136139