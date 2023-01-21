SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on January 17, 2023, at 6:00pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Podulke-Smith, Mueller, Rossman and Kiscaden Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 1/3/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-6 Appr Res 23-7 Appr Res 23-8 Appr Res 23-9 Appr Res 23-10 Appr Res 23-11 Appr Res 23-12 Appr Res 23-13 Appr Res 23-14 Appr Res 23-15 Discssn/Decsn: Olmsted Comm. Indicators Update on Joint Study Adjourn: Railroad Authority OC Building Authority (Jan. 21, 2023) 167119