SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on March 7, 2023, at 10:00 am via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Podulke-Smith, Mueller, Rossman, Kisaden, and Thein. Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 2/21/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-34 Appr Res 23-35 Appr Res 23-36 Appr Res 23-37 Appr Res 23-38 Appr Res 23-39 Appr Res 23-40 Discssn/Decsn: Board of Appeals Rochester Public Lib overview Channel One overview Adjourn: (March 11, 2023) 202274