SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on March 21, 2023, at 6:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Podulke-Smith, Mueller, Kisaden, and Thein. Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 3/7/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-41 Appr Res 23-42 Appr Res 23-43 Appr Res 23-44 Appr Res 23-45 Appr Res 23-46 Appr Res 23-47 Appr Res 23-48 Appr Res 23-49 Discssn/Decsn: Center City Housing presentation Adjourn: (March 25, 2023) 206890