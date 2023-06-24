SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on June 20, 2023, at 6:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Rossman, Podulke-Smith, Thein, Mueller and Kiscaden. Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 06/06/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-99 Appr Res 23-100 Appr Res 23-101 Appr Res 23-102 Appr Res 23-103 Info Family Service Rochester update in Olmsted County Discssn/Decsn: 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report Walk-on item: 2023 Mid Year Staffing Request 2022 year-end, 2023 mid-year balanced scorecard results Adjourn: (June 24, 2023) 236505