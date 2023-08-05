SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on August 1, 2023, at 10:00 am via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Rossman, Podulke-Smith, Thein, Mueller and Kiscaden. Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Consent: Appr 07/18/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-116 Appr Res 23-117 Appr Res 23-118 Appr Res 23-119 Appr Res 23-120 Appr Res 23-121 Appr Res 23-122 Info Olmsted County receives a National Association of Counties (NACo) award. Workforce Development Inc. Update in Olmsted County Zumbro Valley Health Center overview of service Legal Assistance of Olmsted County update Discssn/Decsn: Southeastern libraries Cooperative (SELCO) overview Adjourn: (Aug. 5, 2023) 246620