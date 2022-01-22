SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on January 18, 2022 at 3:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Flynn, Brown, Wright, Podulke, and Bier. Commissioner Kiscaden attended virtually. Commissioner Thein was absent. Vice-Chairperson Gregg Wright called the meeting to order. Public Hearing; Ord 22-1 Public Hearing; Ord 22-2 Appr Cnsnt Agenda 1/4/2022 Minutes Appr Res 22-15 Appr Res 22-16 Appr Res 22-17 Appr Res 22-18 Appr Res 22-19 Appr Res 22-20 Appr Res 22-21 Discssn/Decsn: Appr Res 22-22 COVID Update OC Build Authority OC Regional Railroad (Jan. 22, 2022) 25080