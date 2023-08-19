SUMMARY OF BOARD MINUTES Proceedings of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners held on August 15, 2023, at 6:00 pm via Microsoft Teams in the Council/Board Room at the Government Center. The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners met on the above date with the following Commissioners physically present: Wright, Senjem, Rossman, Podulke-Smith, Thein, Mueller and Kiscaden. Chairperson Gregory Wright called the meeting to order. Public Hearing: App Ord 23-4 Consent: Appr 08/01/2023 Minutes Appr Res 23-123 Appr Res 23-124 Appr Res 23-125 Appr Res 23-126 Appr Res 23-127 Appr Res 23-128 Appr Res 23-129 Info Semcac in Olmsted County Update Discssn/Decsn: Authorize issuance and sale of general obligation bonds, series 2023A for 2023 Capital Improvement Plan project funding. Set Truth in Taxation dates for 2024 Budget Olmsted County public-facing fees Adjourn: (Aug. 19, 2023) 250861